 Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Tie The Knot In November: All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVarun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Tie The Knot In November: All You Need To Know

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Tie The Knot In November: All You Need To Know

Tollywood's beloved couple got engaged earlier in June

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
article-image

Tollywood is abuzz with all the excitement and happiness for couple-to-be Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Following their engagement in June in Tej's plush Hyderabad residence, the couple are likely to enter marital union in November.

Yes, you've heard that right. What also makes it exciting is that the couple are likely to head to Europe for a destination wedding.

Read Also
Varun Tej Shares Glimpse Of Himself For Actioner Gandeevadhari Arjuna, Fans Await Pre-Teaser With...
article-image

Taking a cue from popular Bollywood weddings including Virat-Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Vicky-Katrina and Priyanka-Nick, Varun-Lavanya are likely to head to an undisclosed location in Italy for their big day

The two actors first met on the sets of their film Mister and Cupid played the matchmaker between them. The couple like every other couple down South has ever known to be, kept their relationship private and intimate. It only came out in the open to public knowledge, when the two got hitched on June 9.

Varun has captioned his engagement post sharing, "Found my Lav!", while Lavanya had written, "2016♾️❤️Found my forever!"

Many celebs including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Saina Nehwal, Niharika Konidela, Suniel Shetty and others took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Read Also
Amid Divorce Rumours, Niharika Konidela Attends Varun Tej's Engagement Without Chaitanya...
article-image

Currently the wedding preparation is in full swing and the respective families are literally taking charge of everything, head on. From the clothes, to the catering, to the production design, the families and extended relatives are doing everything to ensure a wonderful wedding for both the lovebirds.

Read Also
Varun Tej, Lakshya, Guru Randhawa and more, THESE are the male debuts to watch out for in 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Tie The Knot In November: All You Need To Know

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Tie The Knot In November: All You Need To Know

SEVEN: BTS' Jungkook Teams Up With DJ Alesso For A 'Refreshing' Remix Amid Plagiarism Accusations

SEVEN: BTS' Jungkook Teams Up With DJ Alesso For A 'Refreshing' Remix Amid Plagiarism Accusations

WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The...

WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The...

REVEALED! Anil Kapoor’s Exit From Welcome 3 Has A Shocking Reason

REVEALED! Anil Kapoor’s Exit From Welcome 3 Has A Shocking Reason

Raveena Tandon To Join Akshay Kumar For Welcome 3? Here's What We Know

Raveena Tandon To Join Akshay Kumar For Welcome 3? Here's What We Know