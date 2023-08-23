Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Tie The Knot In November: All You Need To Know

Tollywood is abuzz with all the excitement and happiness for couple-to-be Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Following their engagement in June in Tej's plush Hyderabad residence, the couple are likely to enter marital union in November.

Yes, you've heard that right. What also makes it exciting is that the couple are likely to head to Europe for a destination wedding.

Taking a cue from popular Bollywood weddings including Virat-Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Vicky-Katrina and Priyanka-Nick, Varun-Lavanya are likely to head to an undisclosed location in Italy for their big day

The two actors first met on the sets of their film Mister and Cupid played the matchmaker between them. The couple like every other couple down South has ever known to be, kept their relationship private and intimate. It only came out in the open to public knowledge, when the two got hitched on June 9.

Varun has captioned his engagement post sharing, "Found my Lav!", while Lavanya had written, "2016♾️❤️Found my forever!"

Many celebs including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Saina Nehwal, Niharika Konidela, Suniel Shetty and others took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Currently the wedding preparation is in full swing and the respective families are literally taking charge of everything, head on. From the clothes, to the catering, to the production design, the families and extended relatives are doing everything to ensure a wonderful wedding for both the lovebirds.

