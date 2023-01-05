Varun Tej, Lakshya, Guru Randhawa and more, THESE are the male debuts to watch out for in 2023

Varun Tej (l), Lakshya (r) | Varun's Pic: Instagram/varunkonidela7 Lakshya's Pic: Instagram/itslakshya

This year, Bollywood is all set to welcome several male newbies. We are selecting those five who we believe have the talent, charisma and screen presence to become fan favourites.

Jibraan Khan

Debut film: Ishq Vishk Rebound

Best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son Krish Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… Jibraan Khan will make his silver screen debut as an adult actor in Nipun Dharmadhikari’s Ishq Vishk Rebound. He surely had impressed us when he was a young lad, so there are high expectations from him now.

Lakshya

Debut film: Bedhadak

This handsome hunk is all set to win hearts in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. The newbie has quite a photogenic face and if his acting skills are anywhere near his good looks, he will be in Bollywood for the long haul.

Agastya Nanda

Debut film: The Archies

The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is all set to mark his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also stars several other newbies. With such a strong acting lineage, one can have nothing but eager anticipation to see him perform. The film will be released on an OTT platform.

Varun Tej

Debut film: VT13

After establishing himself in South Indian cinema, Varun Tej will be seen in VT13. It is being shot in Hindi and Telugu. The actor will be seen as an Indian Air Force officer in the highly anticipated film. With excellent acting skills and a very camera-friendly face, this is one actor who we believe will become equally popular in the Hindi film industry.

Guru Randhawa

Debut film: Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

After winning hearts with his musical talent, singer Guru Randhawa will make his acting debut in G Ashok's Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. He is playing the hero in the movie opposite Saiee Manjrekar. In various music videos, we have already seen him showcase a plethora of emotions and hence this Punjabi munda has made it to our list.