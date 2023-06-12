Amid Divorce Rumours, Niharika Konidela Attends Varun Tej's Engagement Without Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Telugu actress and the cousin of superstars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela, was recently spotted at the engagement ceremony of her brother, actor Varun Tej, in Hyderabad. Varun exchanged rings with his longtime girlfriend, Lavanya Tripathi, on Friday, June 9, in an intimate family function.

While Niharika was all decked up and happy for her brother, she grabbed eyeballs after her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda was nowhere to be seen in the pictures.

This comes amid reports that Niharika and Chaitanya have already separated and they are heading for a divorce soon.

Niharika attends Varun Tej's engagement without husband Chaitanya

Niharika took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself with the newly-engaged couple, Varun and Lavanya. In the photos, she can be seen flashing her brightest smile at the cameras as she showered her love on her brother and would-be sister-in-law.

"Been waiting for this day foreverrrr now!🧿 @varunkonidela7 😘 Welcome to the family, Vadina," she captioned her post.

However, fans were quick to point out that Chaitanya was missing from the pictures, and enquired about his whereabouts.

"Where is Varun's jiju?", a user asked, while another replied to him, "They broke up, bro".

Niharika-Chaitanya's divorce rumours

Reports of Niharika and Chaitanya heading for a split first surfaced a month ago when the actress unfollowed her husband on social media.

Not just that, but she also deleted all the photos from their wedding, which happened in December 2020 at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Both Niharika and Chaitanya have maintained radio silence on their relationship and they are yet to release an official statement.