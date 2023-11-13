Newlyweds Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Sport Wedding Glow Amid First Diwali Celebrations: SEE PHOTOS

Celebrations continue for newly wed couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi as they brought in their first Diwali together at their Hyderabad residence on Sunday. In the presence of close family and friends including relatives from the Konidela family, Varun and Lavanya took to social media to share intimate pictures of their Diwali festivities together.

Take a look:

While the first picture in the post shared by Varun himself, sees him posing with Lavanya, the second picture sees the couple, the second picture features the actor's family.

In another picture shared by Ram Charan's sister Sushmita Konidela, the entire Konidela clan can be seen coming together for a group photo-op including Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni and their pet Rhyme.

The pictures also features Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej and other members of the family, as well.

VARUN - LAVANYA WEDDING

Following a courtship of several years, Varun and Lavanya culminated their relationship into marriage, as they tied the knot on November 3 in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of close family members.

Prior to the wedding, the pre-wedding festivities and parties brought the Konidela families close and their celebrations sent smiles across fans and well-wishers within the Telugu film industry.

Post their wedding, the couple also hosted a star-studded reception in Hyderabad that saw the who's who of the Telugu film fraternity in attendance.

AT THE WORK FRONT

Varun will be next seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine which also marks his debut in Hindi. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar and is set to release in cinemas on December 8, 2023

