Inside Photos From Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Star-Studded Cocktail Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
Actor Varun Tej is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi on November 1
The wedding will be held at Tuscany, Italy, and several stars, including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have reached the destination
On Monday evening, the soon-to-be-married couple hosted a lavish black-tie cocktail party in Tuscany
Ram Charan and wife Upasana were seen posing with the couple, dressed in all white
Ram looked dapper in a white tux while Upasana stunned in a black silk gown
Allu Arjun wore a black designer tuxedo and his wife Sneha donned a silver shimmery gown
