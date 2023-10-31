Inside Photos From Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Star-Studded Cocktail Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023

Actor Varun Tej is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi on November 1

The wedding will be held at Tuscany, Italy, and several stars, including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have reached the destination

On Monday evening, the soon-to-be-married couple hosted a lavish black-tie cocktail party in Tuscany

Ram Charan and wife Upasana were seen posing with the couple, dressed in all white

Ram looked dapper in a white tux while Upasana stunned in a black silk gown

Allu Arjun wore a black designer tuxedo and his wife Sneha donned a silver shimmery gown

Thanks For Reading!

Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS
Find out More