Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to treat fans to glimpses from her 25th birthday celebrations

Instagram: Ananya Panday

Sharing picturesque glimpses of her birthday vacay in Maldives, the actress surely is amping up our wanderlust

As per her caption on Instagram, Ananya witnessed about three rainbows, taking it to be a sign

Time for cake, more cake and some more

Looking gorgeous in a floral-printed beach gown, Ananya is clearly the beach bun

Who doesn't like a glimpse of the Maldivian sun?

Followed by a beautiful Maldivian eve by the shack

Ananya states in her Instagram caption that she hold a lot of love and gratitude for the wishes that came her way on her big day

The young actress tasted success in 2023 with her recent film Dream Girl 2 proving to be a sleeper hit, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

She is now prepping for her web debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Call Me Bae

