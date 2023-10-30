Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
Ananya Panday took to Instagram to treat fans to glimpses from her 25th birthday celebrations
Instagram: Ananya Panday
Sharing picturesque glimpses of her birthday vacay in Maldives, the actress surely is amping up our wanderlust
As per her caption on Instagram, Ananya witnessed about three rainbows, taking it to be a sign
Time for cake, more cake and some more
Looking gorgeous in a floral-printed beach gown, Ananya is clearly the beach bun
Who doesn't like a glimpse of the Maldivian sun?
Followed by a beautiful Maldivian eve by the shack
Ananya states in her Instagram caption that she hold a lot of love and gratitude for the wishes that came her way on her big day
The young actress tasted success in 2023 with her recent film Dream Girl 2 proving to be a sleeper hit, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana
She is now prepping for her web debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Call Me Bae
