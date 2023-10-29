Ananya Panday To Celebrate 25th Birthday With Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur In Maldives? Watch Video

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning, ahead of the Gehraiyaan actress' 25 the birthday. Several pictures and videos of the actors have gone viral on social media and it has been reported that they have headed to Maldives for the birthday celebration.

Ananya and Aditya have been painting the town red with their romance and their latest visuals at the airport have added fuel to the fire.

Earlier today, the actors made separate entries at the Mumbai airport. They both were all smiles for the photographers. While Aditya wore an all-grey outfit, Ananya opted for a pink t-shirt and denims.

Take a look at their video here:

On Friday, the couple was once again spotted together as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The duo twinned in black as they were photographed by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Juhu. In fact, a viral video also showed Ananya leaning on Aditya’s shoulder while holding his arm.

However, Aditya and Ananya have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Previously, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya revealed she finds Aditya attractive. There has also been a buzz that they will appear together on Koffee With Karan 8. However, nothing has been confirmed officially yet.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the web series Call Me Bae which marks her OTT debut. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film and Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro...in Dino with Sara Ali Khan.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)