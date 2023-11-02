Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Dreamy Wedding Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1 in the presence of their close friends and family members
For the wedding, Varun opted for an ivory and gold Manish Malhotra sherwani which he paired with a traditional dhoti
On the other hand, Lavanya wore a crimson red Kanchipuram silk sari saree by the same designer
Her attire was completed with a long veil, which had a special special Varun-Lav embroidery, symbolising their love story
Varun took to his official Instagram account to share the photos. He wrote, "My Lav!♥️"
Among the star-studded guest list were Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, adding an extra touch of glamour to the wedding festivities
The newlyweds will reportedly host a wedding reception in Hyderabad on November 5 for friends and film industry colleagues
The couple dated each other for a few years and got engaged in June 2023
Thanks For Reading!