Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Dreamy Wedding Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1 in the presence of their close friends and family members

For the wedding, Varun opted for an ivory and gold Manish Malhotra sherwani which he paired with a traditional dhoti

On the other hand, Lavanya wore a crimson red Kanchipuram silk sari saree by the same designer

Her attire was completed with a long veil, which had a special special Varun-Lav embroidery, symbolising their love story

Varun took to his official Instagram account to share the photos. He wrote, "My Lav!♥️"

Among the star-studded guest list were Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, adding an extra touch of glamour to the wedding festivities

The newlyweds will reportedly host a wedding reception in Hyderabad on November 5 for friends and film industry colleagues

The couple dated each other for a few years and got engaged in June 2023

