Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat At Midnight On 58th Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2, 2023, and fans from across the world made it a point to wish him at midnight
Photos by Varinder Chawla
As the clock struck 12, a sea of fans emerged outside SRK's palatial Mumbai residence Mannat to wish the star
SRK made sure to kickstart his birthday celebrations in the company of his fans
The actor stepped outside his house to greet the SRKians, looking charming as usual in a black t-shirt, jeans and a black cap
The Jawan actor waved at his fans, who went berserk as soon as he stepped out and appeared on the ramp outside Mannat
SRK was also seen cutely gesturing his fans to go to sleep as it was late
He gestured to them that he will meet them all again the next day
The actor blew flying kisses at the crowd and thanked his fans for their unwavering support
If reports are to be believed, SRK is set to host a magnanimous birthday bash for his friends in the industry on Thursday evening
As a return gift for his fans, he might also release the teaser of his upcoming film Dunki on his birthday
