Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat At Midnight On 58th Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2, 2023, and fans from across the world made it a point to wish him at midnight

Photos by Varinder Chawla

As the clock struck 12, a sea of fans emerged outside SRK's palatial Mumbai residence Mannat to wish the star

SRK made sure to kickstart his birthday celebrations in the company of his fans

The actor stepped outside his house to greet the SRKians, looking charming as usual in a black t-shirt, jeans and a black cap

The Jawan actor waved at his fans, who went berserk as soon as he stepped out and appeared on the ramp outside Mannat

SRK was also seen cutely gesturing his fans to go to sleep as it was late

He gestured to them that he will meet them all again the next day

The actor blew flying kisses at the crowd and thanked his fans for their unwavering support

If reports are to be believed, SRK is set to host a magnanimous birthday bash for his friends in the industry on Thursday evening

As a return gift for his fans, he might also release the teaser of his upcoming film Dunki on his birthday

