Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Most expensive things owned by the superstar

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022
One of the biggest movie stars in the world, Shah Rukh Khan, who is called the 'King of Bollywood', surely knows how to live by his name. Known for his king-size life, here's a list of the most expensive and luxurious things SRK owns...
Shah Rukh Khan's house 'Mannat' has come up to be a tourist attraction in itself. The house is built over an area of 27,000+ square feet and has six floors. It's value today is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore
Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious villa in the United Kingdom. This Villa is worth a whopping Rs 172 crore
Bugatti Veyron is the most expensive set of wheels the actor owns. This sports car is part of SRK's swanky car collection and is approximately priced at Rs 12 crore
Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is another luxury vehicle in the actor's fleet of cars. This car is priced at Rs 7 crore approximately
Bentley Continental GT is considered one of the world's most elusive cars which is also owned by SRK. The car costs approximately Rs 4 crore
Named 'Jannat', Shah Rukh Khan's home in Dubai is worth Rs 100 crore. Gifted by a Dubai-based developer in September 2007, the villa spans over 8,500 sq ft
Shah Rukh Khan also owns a luxury holiday home in Alibaug which is worth Rs 15 crore
Owning one of the most expensive vanity vans of Bollywood at Rs 5 crore, his trailer is no less than a palace on wheels. He owns the Volvo BR9 designed and customized according to his needs
Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The brand value of KKR is Rs 600 crore
Red Chillies Entertainment is an Indian visual effect, production, and distribution company established by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in 2002. The company's current revenue is Rs 500 crore
