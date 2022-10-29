Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 8 times SRK played 'Rahul' on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2022
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on November 2
Over the years, he has given us some of the most memorable characters to cherish, but the favourite amongst them would be none other than Rahul -- naam to suna hoga.. Here's a list of movies in which the star played the lovable Rahul on screen...
In the iconic movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a college student named Rahul Khanna
Shah Rukh Khan played Rahul Yashvardhan Raichand in the 2001 family drama 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'
The 1997 musical 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' was the highest-grossing film of the year wherein SRK played a dancer named Rahul
SRK gave a spectacular performance as Rahul Mehra in 1993 released psychological thriller 'Darr'
Shah Rukh played the role of an ambitious man named Rahul Joshi in the romcom 'Yes Boss'
Shah Rukh played Rahul Singh in 1995 released action comedy film 'Zamaana Deewana'
In the blockbuster movie, 'Chennai Express', Khan played the role of a 40-year-old orphaned bachelor named Rahul Mithaiwala
Shah Rukh made a special appearance as Rahul Khanna in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'
