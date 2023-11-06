Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad Reception: Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi & Others Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on November 5 after tying the knot in Italy on November 1
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The reception was attended by several celebrities as well as Varun and Lavanya's family members
Allu Arjun's parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu arrived together at the reception venue
Actor Adivi Sesh wore black shirt and white pant for the reception. He completed his look with black shoes
Varun Tej's uncle, megastar Chiranjeevi wore a black suit for the star-studded bash
Venkatesh was seen wearing a sky blue blazer with navy blue shirt and jeans
Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal arrived at the reception with husband Parupalli Kashyap. She wore a green sequined gown
Actor Naga Chaitanya arrived solo at the bash. He wore a navy blue suit and was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs
