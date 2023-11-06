Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad Reception: Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi & Others Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on November 5 after tying the knot in Italy on November 1

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The reception was attended by several celebrities as well as Varun and Lavanya's family members

Allu Arjun's parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu arrived together at the reception venue

Actor Adivi Sesh wore black shirt and white pant for the reception. He completed his look with black shoes

Varun Tej's uncle, megastar Chiranjeevi wore a black suit for the star-studded bash

Venkatesh was seen wearing a sky blue blazer with navy blue shirt and jeans

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal arrived at the reception with husband Parupalli Kashyap. She wore a green sequined gown

Actor Naga Chaitanya arrived solo at the bash. He wore a navy blue suit and was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs

Thanks For Reading!

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Dreamy Wedding Photos
Find out More