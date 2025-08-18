'We Have All Had A Good Relationship': Sunjay Kapur's Sister Praises Karisma Kapoor Amid ₹ 30,000 Crore Property Feud

Instagram: Mandhira Kapur / Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. The actress, along with her kids, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, had attended the funeral in Delhi. For the past few days, Sunjay Kapur has been in the news due to a feud over his ₹30,000 crore property, involving his mother, Rani Kapur, and his widow, Priya Sachdev. Even Karisma's name had made it to the headlines for the same reason.

While the actress has not yet spoken about it, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur, recently, during an interview with NDTV, praised Karisma. She said, “She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is…you know…I commend her for that. I think the kids have been close, and they’ve had a great relationship. Hopefully, somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would, and that’s what she is doing.”

'This Is Not Meant To Be A Family Feud': Mandhira Kapur

When Mandhira was asked if she is in touch with Karisma, she said, “Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya, too. The fact is, we’ve all had a good relationship. The kids have been coming to see mom. We are all in touch. This is not meant to be a family feud.”

A few days ago, on Raksha Bandhan, Mandhira had penned an emotional not for her late brother Sunjay.

Sunjay Kapur Death

Sunjay Kapur got heart attack while playing Polo in Surrey, UK. There were even reports that he swallowed a bee while playing polo and because of that he got the heart attack.