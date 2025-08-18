 'We Have All Had A Good Relationship': Sunjay Kapur's Sister Praises Karisma Kapoor Amid ₹ 30,000 Crore Property Feud
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'We Have All Had A Good Relationship': Sunjay Kapur's Sister Praises Karisma Kapoor Amid ₹ 30,000 Crore Property Feud

'We Have All Had A Good Relationship': Sunjay Kapur's Sister Praises Karisma Kapoor Amid ₹ 30,000 Crore Property Feud

After Sunjay Kapur's demise, there's a feud going on over his ₹30,000 crore property involving his mother Rani Kapur and widow Priya Sachdev. Even Karisma Kapoor's name had made it to the headlines for the same reason. However, recently in an interview, Sunjay's wife, Mandhira Kapur, praised Karisma and said, "She has done a very good job of letting the family be one."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Mandhira Kapur / Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. The actress, along with her kids, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, had attended the funeral in Delhi. For the past few days, Sunjay Kapur has been in the news due to a feud over his ₹30,000 crore property, involving his mother, Rani Kapur, and his widow, Priya Sachdev. Even Karisma's name had made it to the headlines for the same reason.

While the actress has not yet spoken about it, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur, recently, during an interview with NDTV, praised Karisma. She said, “She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is…you know…I commend her for that. I think the kids have been close, and they’ve had a great relationship. Hopefully, somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would, and that’s what she is doing.”

Read Also
Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Kapur Seeks Detailed Investigation Into His 'Mysterious' Death In UK,...
article-image

'This Is Not Meant To Be A Family Feud': Mandhira Kapur

When Mandhira was asked if she is in touch with Karisma, she said, “Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya, too. The fact is, we’ve all had a good relationship. The kids have been coming to see mom. We are all in touch. This is not meant to be a family feud.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Read Also
'If You Were Still Here, Everything Would Be Different': Sunjay Kapur's Sister Pens An Emotional &...
article-image

A few days ago, on Raksha Bandhan, Mandhira had penned an emotional not for her late brother Sunjay.

Sunjay Kapur Death

Sunjay Kapur got heart attack while playing Polo in Surrey, UK. There were even reports that he swallowed a bee while playing polo and because of that he got the heart attack.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay