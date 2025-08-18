'Sleepless Nights On Bathroom Floor': Barbara Palvin On Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery

Model and actor Barbara Palvin, who is married to actor Dylan Sprouse, has recently revealed her struggle with endometriosis, a chronic health condition affecting millions of women worldwide. The 31-year-old shared her journey on Instagram, opening up about years of undiagnosed pain before finally undergoing surgery.

In her heartfelt post, Barbara admitted that she thought her painful and irregular menstrual cycles were simply “normal.” For years, she endured fatigue, severe cramps, heavy bleeding, and sleepless nights on the bathroom floor, believing it was just the way her body worked.

Why endometriosis often goes undiagnosed?

Barbara explained that despite going for regular annual gynecological checkups, her condition remained unnoticed. She later learned that endometriosis cannot be detected through routine pelvic exams alone, which highlights a widespread lack of awareness and diagnostic challenges surrounding the disease.

Her words reflect the reality for many women-painful symptoms are often dismissed or normalised, leaving countless cases of endometriosis untreated for years.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue resembling the endometrium (the lining inside the uterus) grows in places outside the uterus, such as on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. Just like normal uterine tissue, it thickens and bleeds with every menstrual cycle. However, since this tissue has no way to exit the body, it causes inflammation, cysts, adhesions, and severe pain. Common symptoms of endometriosis:

-Chronic pelvic pain

-Severe menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea)

-Pain during or after intercourse

-Heavy or irregular menstrual bleeding

-Fertility issues

-Digestive discomfort, painful urination, or bowel movements

According to the CDC, this disorder can also trigger pain in the abdomen, lower back, and pelvis, significantly affecting quality of life.

Barbara Palvin’s surgery and recovery

After finally being diagnosed just three months earlier, Barbara chose to undergo surgery to manage the condition. She shared candid recovery photos in a hospital gown and with post-operative bandages, giving fans an inside look at her healing process.

Reflecting on the decision, she wrote: “For the first time in years, I felt relief. Early diagnosis and treatment are so important to avoid long-term complications. Now I understand my body better and can respond quicker when something feels wrong.”

Breaking the silence around women’s health

Barbara’s openness shines a light on the importance of not dismissing women’s health concerns. Her story serves as a reminder that menstrual pain should never be normalized. Millions of women live with undiagnosed endometriosis, often mistaking their struggles for ordinary period discomfort.

Encouraging others, she said: “If you think you might have endometriosis, don’t ignore it. Get checked. I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and ready to get back to work.”

Barbara Palvin’s story is more than just a personal revelation, it’s a powerful message urging women not to normalise pain. Her bravery in speaking out has sparked conversations about awareness, early diagnosis, and the importance of advocating for one’s health.

Endometriosis is a condition that deserves recognition, empathy, and better medical attention. Barbara’s journey reminds women everywhere: Your pain is valid, and seeking help can change your life.