Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To SC's Stray Dog Verdict, Calls For Empathy: 'Fear Should NOT Decide Their Fate'

The Supreme Court’s recent verdict to move stray dogs in Delhi NCR to shelters has triggered debate across India, with several Bollywood celebrities adding their voices to the ongoing controversy. Actor Manoj Bajpayee is the latest to react, offering a balanced perspective on the sensitive issue.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday (August 18), the Gangs of Wasseypur actor wrote that fear should not be the deciding factor in determining the fate of stray dogs. He stressed that while compassion for animals is essential, public safety must also be considered.

"These animals didn't choose the streets and deserve compassion. People deserve to feel safe, too, and the way forward should be empathy. Fear should not decide their fate," Bajpayee wrote.

The debate stems from the the apex court's August 11 order directing authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad to ensure localities are free of stray dogs. The court further ruled that captured animals should not be released back onto the streets.

The decision sparked strong protests from animal lovers and rights groups across the country. Demonstrators have urged the court to reconsider, arguing that the ruling undermines animal welfare.

In response to the mounting backlash, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria reserved its order on petitions seeking a stay. The bench reportedly stated that an interim order would be passed after all arguments were heard.

At the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi government, defended the order, saying a loud vocal minority opposed it while a "silent suffering majority" supported firm action.

Citing World Health Organisation data, Mehta highlighted the gravity of the issue, noting that 37 lakh dog bites were reported in 2024, with 305 rabies-related deaths—most of them children under 15.

"Dogs do not have to be killed... they have to be separated. Parents cannot send children out to play. Nobody is an animal hater," Mehta said, according to ANI.