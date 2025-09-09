 Karisma Kapoor’s Children Approach Delhi HC For Share In Their Father Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30000 Crore Estate, Accuse Stepmother For Changing Will
Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. The actress' kids, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved to the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father's ₹30000 crore estate. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. While the whole family came together for the funeral of the businessman, a legal battle has now started surrounding his Rs. 30000 crore estate. Karisma’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved to the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father’s properties.

According to a report in Bar And Bench, the kids have also accused stepmother, Priya Kapur, of changing the will of their father. The children, who are represented by Karisma, have argued that they have wrongfully excluded from their father’s estate by Priya.

article-image

Priya Kapur, her minor son, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, are named as defendants in the suit. The reason for this legal battle is a will of Sunjay dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves his entire personal estate to Priya.

In their plea, Samaira and Kiaan have claimed that Priya along with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, conspired to suppress the will and later revealed it to the family on July 30, 2025.

article-image

According to Bar And Bench, the suit states, “The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided.”

The children have asked the Court to officially recognize them as Class I legal heirs of their father. They want the Court to divide their father's property and give each of them one-fifth of it. Samaira and Kiaan have also requested the Court to temporarily freeze all of Sunjay’s personal assets so that nothing can be sold or transferred until a final decision is made.

