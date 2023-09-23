 PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon Meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister With Kanika Dhillon As She Films For Do Patti
Do Patti marks the debut venture of Kriti Sanon's production house Blue Butterfly Films.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon Meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister With Kanika Dhillon As She Films For Do Patti | Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Adipurush, is currently filming for Do Patti; this also marks the debut venture of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. Kajol will also be starring in Do Patti; this marks her reunion with Kriti after the 2015 film Dilwale.

Kriti is shooting for Do Patti in the picturesque landscape of Uttarakhand. Recently, the Heropanti actress met Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, and his wife.

Kanika Dhillon, the writer-producer of Do Patti, shared a series of pictures on her social media handle and wrote, "Expressing my gratitude to the Chief Minister of #Uttarakhand @pushkarsinghdhami.uk and his wife Geeta Ji. The government's outstanding support in transforming this state into a top-notch filming location Uttarakhand's natural beauty and cooperative environment make it a filmmaker's paradise!"

article-image
article-image

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi (BOB), produced by Kanika’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, Do Patti will stream worldwide on Netflix.

On the work front, Kriti will star next in Rhea Kapoor's directorial The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor and Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, which is scheduled to release on October 20, 2023.

