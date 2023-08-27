Here's What Kriti Sanon Has To Say On Collaborating With Allu Arjun On A Film | Photo Via Instagram.

Kriti Sanon recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi, which was released in 2021. In it, she plays a surrogate mother to a foreign couple. The movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak, among others.

Allu Arjun, who also bagged the Best Actor National Award for Pushpa: The Rise, congratulated Kriti on social media. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi. Very deserved. Happy for you dear." Reacting to this, the Heropanti actress added, "Thankss Allu! Hugeee congratulations to you too!! I’ve been a fan of your work and you were mind-blowingly amazing in and as Pushpa!! So so well deserved!!

Further, Allu replied, "Thank you soo much my dear . Touched & humbled by your admiration. Hope to make you feel that way in the future too . warmest regards." To this, Kriti expressed her wish to work with him and said, "Here’s manifesting a film together. Looking forward to Pushpa2 with my fav sukumar garu! love and regards always!"

Meanwhile, Kriti shared the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, Kriti has many interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress will appear next in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. She also has The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Apart from this, she has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor and Do Patti.