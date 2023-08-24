Kriti Sanon On Winning National Award For Best Actress For Mimi: 'Still Sinking It In, Pinching Myself' | Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon is currently 'elated' about winning her first National Film Award in the Best Actress category for Mimi, which was released in 2021. The movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, and Aidan Whytock. In it, Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother for a foreign couple.

Reacting to her big win at the National Awards, Kriti shared a statement on her social media handle, expressing her excitement. She captioned it, "Eyes are moist, Heart is full! The National Award: Best Actress for Mimi #Blessed #Grateful."

She wrote, "Elated- Overwhelmed-Grateful. Still sinking it in..pinching myself..this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life!"

"Laxman sir..You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega".. Mil gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups..You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders."

Kriti also congratulated Alia, who also won Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. "Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your workk and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yayyiee!! Bigg hug. Lets Celebrate!!."

On the work front, Kriti will star next in Do Patti, Ganapath: Part 1, The Crew and an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor.

