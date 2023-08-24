National Film Award 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Share Best Actress Award; Allu Arjun Bags Best Actor

The winners of 69th edition of National Film Awards were announced on Thursday (August 24) at National Media Centre in New Delhi. The awards were given for the year 2021.

While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared Best Actress Awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise.

On the other hand, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received the National Film Award in the Best Feature Film category.

Pankaj Tripathi won the award for the Best Actor in a Supporting role for Mimi whereas in the female category, Pallavi Joshi bagged the award for her performance in The Kashmir Files.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the big screens in 2022. The biographical crime drama also starred Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and others in pivotal roles.

Kriti Sanon's Mimi was released in 2021. It was directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film was a remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

