6 Biggest National Film Awards Controversies

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
The winners of 69th National Film Awards will be announced on Thursday (August 24) evening. This year, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's names are doing the rounds as possible contenders for Best Actress. Take a look at the times when National Film Awards was surrounded by controversies:
When Black received National Film Award in 2006, a jury member went to court and alleged that the winners were fixed. It became a huge controversy back then
Kirron Kher won the National Film Award for Bariwali in 2000. In the form filled out by the prouducer for the National Awards, it was allegedly written that Kirron dubbed in her own voice. However, it was dubbed by Rita Koiral
Ajay Devgn received the award for The Legend of Bhagat Singh. However, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan had reportedly claimed that Ajay won because Prakash Jha, who was directing him at that time for Gangaajal, was one of the jury members
Akshay Kumar received the National Film Award for Rustom in 2017. However, a lot of people were not happy with his victory as they felt that other actors deserved the award that year
Saif Ali Khan won the Best Actor award for Hum Tum but a lot of people reportedly thought that he got the award that year as his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, was the Censor Board chief at that time
As many as 55 winners skipped the ceremony in 2018 as a mark of protest against the whittling down of the number of those to be honoured by the President to only 11
