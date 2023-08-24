 National Film Awards 2023: Winners To Be Announced Today; Here's When & Where To Watch LIVE
National Film Awards 2023: Winners To Be Announced Today; Here's When & Where To Watch LIVE

The announcement event is scheduled to take place from 5 pm onwards on August 24 and it can be viewed online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

The winners of 69th National Film Awards will be announced on Thursday (August 24). It is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated awards. The names of the winners from the Indian film fraternity will be announced during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center, New Delhi.

When and where to watch?

The event is scheduled to take place from 5 pm onwards and it can be viewed online. The announcement will be LIVE on PIB India's social media (Facebook and YouTube) accounts.

article-image

This year, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's names are doing the rounds as possible contenders for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and Thalaivi (2021), respectively.

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which released in 2022, can also reportedly be among the contenders for Best Film. The official list will be unveiled on Thursday evening.

Last year, Ajay Devgn won the 68th National Film Award for the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He shared the prestigious award with Suriya, who won it for his performance in Soorarai Pottru.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had also bagged the award for Best Film Wholesome Entertainment. On the other hand, Aparna Balamurali won the Best Actress award for the film Soorarai Pottru.

article-image

