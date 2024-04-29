 Malavika Mohanan SLAMS Troll Who Asks Her To Go To Acting Class: 'I'll Go The Day You..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalavika Mohanan SLAMS Troll Who Asks Her To Go To Acting Class: 'I'll Go The Day You..'

Malavika Mohanan SLAMS Troll Who Asks Her To Go To Acting Class: 'I'll Go The Day You..'

Malavika Mohanan made her Bollywood debut with Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently held a Q&A session on her X (formerly known as Twitter) to interact with her fans and followers. During which, a netizen asked her if she has joined acting class.

A X user asked her in Tamil, "akka epo acting class poga poreenga?" (Sister, are you going to go to acting class now?) To this, the actress gave a befitting reply and said, “I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question.”

Check it out:

Read Also
Malavika Mohanan's Wet Saree Photos Set The Internet Ablaze
article-image
Read Also
Malavika Mohanan flaunts her svelte figure in a yellow bikini as she spends some quality time in...
article-image

While another user questioned Malavika about her acting choices, asking, "When will you start acting instead of glamour shows?" She said, "Never. Got a problem with that?"

Another netizen asked her when she was planning to tie the knot. Malavika replied, “Why are you in a hurry to see me married?”

Malavika made her Bollywood debut with Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds, which also marked Ishaan Khatter's debut. It was released in 2017.

On the work front, the actress will soon play the female lead in Thangalaan with Vikram alongside Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai.

She will also star in Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, which marks her debut in Telugu. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Next, Malavika also has Yudhra, with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. Yudhra's story and screenplay were done jointly by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan

Read Also
FIRST LOOK: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's action drama 'Yudhra' clocks summer 2022 release
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malavika Mohanan SLAMS Troll Who Asks Her To Go To Acting Class: 'I'll Go The Day You..'

Malavika Mohanan SLAMS Troll Who Asks Her To Go To Acting Class: 'I'll Go The Day You..'

Did Gurucharan Singh Suffer From Depression? His TMKOC's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Aka Gogi REACTS

Did Gurucharan Singh Suffer From Depression? His TMKOC's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Aka Gogi REACTS

Nag Ashwin REACTS To Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's Comparison To Zendaya's Dune: 'It's Because Of The...

Nag Ashwin REACTS To Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's Comparison To Zendaya's Dune: 'It's Because Of The...

Bodkin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Bodkin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Time To Respond To Summons In Illegal IPL Streaming Probe By Maharashtra...

Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Time To Respond To Summons In Illegal IPL Streaming Probe By Maharashtra...