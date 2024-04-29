Malavika Mohanan SLAMS Troll Who Asks Her To Go To Acting Class: 'I'll Go The Day You..'

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently held a Q&A session on her X (formerly known as Twitter) to interact with her fans and followers. During which, a netizen asked her if she has joined acting class.

A X user asked her in Tamil, "akka epo acting class poga poreenga?" (Sister, are you going to go to acting class now?) To this, the actress gave a befitting reply and said, “I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question.”

Check it out:

While another user questioned Malavika about her acting choices, asking, "When will you start acting instead of glamour shows?" She said, "Never. Got a problem with that?"

Another netizen asked her when she was planning to tie the knot. Malavika replied, “Why are you in a hurry to see me married?”

Malavika made her Bollywood debut with Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds, which also marked Ishaan Khatter's debut. It was released in 2017.

On the work front, the actress will soon play the female lead in Thangalaan with Vikram alongside Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai.

She will also star in Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, which marks her debut in Telugu. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Next, Malavika also has Yudhra, with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. Yudhra's story and screenplay were done jointly by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan