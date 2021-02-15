FIRST LOOK: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's action drama 'Yudhra' clocks summer 2022 release

Siddhant also shared the clip and wrote, "Jo maut ko apna dost bana le, woh hai #Yudhra."

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, "Yudhra" is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The makers have clocked it for a summer 2022 release.

For those unversed, Malavika is the daughter of cinematographer K. U. Mohanan. She made her acting debut with "Pattam Pole" (2013) opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

She made her Hindi debut with "Beyond the Clouds" alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Malavika was last seen in the Tamil film "Master" starring Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Siddhant teams with Deepika in an untitled upcoming film that also stars Ananya Panday. With Katrina Kaif, he will share screen space in the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot". Ishaan Khatter is also a part of the project. He will also be seen in the sequel of the 2005 hit, "Bunty Aur Babli".