Malavika Mohanan flaunts her svelte figure in a yellow bikini as she spends some quality time in Maldives

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who made her big-screen debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam film ‘Pattam Pole’ in 2013, is currently taking time off work to spend some quality time in the Maldives.

Clad in a bright yellow bikini, basking in the sun, Malavika captioned her Instagram post as, "Always been more of a mountain person, but never too late to start exploring maybe?"

Advertisement

Malavika beat the likes of Deepika Padukone to bag esteemed filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Hindi film 'Beyond The Clouds'. Daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, Malavika was considered to be apt for the character in the tale of human relationships.

She will soon be seen opposite 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming production venture 'Yudhra'.

Besides that, she will also be seen in ‘Maaran’ alongside Dhanush.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Malavika had said, “I had a really nice time working with Dhanush. He is my all-time favourite actor in India. It was such a treat to watch him act. He guided and taught me a lot that helped me improve as an actor creatively. Dhanush is like a learning school.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:00 AM IST