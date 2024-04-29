Bodkin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Bodkin, starring Will Forte in the lead role, is all set to release on an OTT platform in May 2024. The makers of the crime thriller have released its trailer a few weeks ago on social media and revealed the streaming date and as well as the platform.

Release date and platform of Bodkin

Bodkin will release on May 9, 2024. The true incident-based story will stream on Netflix.

Plot

The series is based on the town of Bodkin in Ireland. When three podcasters hear about people disappearing in a mysterious way, they decide to investigate and uncover the truth behind the case.

As they delve deeper, they discover that the situation is more sinister than just a simple disappearance and is connected to the present.

What happened to the missing people? How could they vanish without a trace? And what is the link between their case and the present? The trailer ends without revealing any clues, making it even more suspenseful to watch.

Cast of Bodkin

The French series stars Will Forte as Gilbert, Robyn Cara as Emmy, Chris Walley as Sean O'Shea, Siobhán Cullen as Dove, David Wilmot as Seamus Gallagher, Marouane Zotti, David Pearse and Sean Og Cairns among others.

Production

The series is created by Jez Scharf and Nash Edgerton directed it. Bodkin is produced by Jez Scharf, Nne Ebong, Paul Lee, David Flynn, Tonia Davis and Alex Metcalf under wiip and Higher Ground. The series consists of seven episodes and all the episodes will release on Netflix.

About Will Forte

Will Forte, an actor and comedian, is known for producing 3rd Rock from the Sun. He has appeared in several comedy films such as The Brothers Solomon, Drunk Bus, Scoob and more. He also appeared in America: The Motion Picture in 2021.