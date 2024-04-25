The Atypical Family OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast | A still from The Atypical Family trailer

The Atypical Family stars Jang Ki-yong and Chun Woo-hee in the lead roles. The Korean drama series is set to release on an OTT platform in May, 2024.

Release date and platform of The Atypical Family

The romantic drama will release on May 4, 2024. If you love watching Korean drama, then you can watch the series on Netflix. The streaming giant has shared the trailer of the show on social media and along with it, they wrote, "Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything. #TheAtypicalFamily is coming May 4, only on #Netflix."

Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.#TheAtypicalFamily is coming May 4, only on #Netflix pic.twitter.com/pz0g7wMR8s — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) April 24, 2024

Plot

The story of The Atypical Family revolves around a young man named Bok Gwi-joo and his not so ordinary family as they possess super abilities. However, an incident causes them to lose their powers. The plot takes an intriguing turn when DO Da-hae enters their lives. The series guarantees a lot of fun and adventure.

Cast of The Atypical Family

The fantasy romantic drama features Jang Ki-yong as Bok Gwi-joo, Chun Woo-hee as Do Da-hae, Claudia Kim as Bok Dong-hee, Go Doo-shim as Bok Man-heum, Park So-yi as Bok In-ah, Ryu Abel as Grace, Oh Man-seok as Eom Soon-gu and Choi Gwang-rok as Noh Hyung-tae, among others.

The series is produced by Story & Pictures Media and Drama house Studio. It is created by Kang Eun-kyung.

About Jang Ki-Yong and Chun Woo-Hee

Jang Ki Yong is a popular South Korean actor who is best known for his role in My Roommate is a Gumiho, Born Again and many more. Talking about Chun Woo-Hee, she is popularly known for her role in Sunny which was released in 2011. Her other best films includes Love Lies, The Beauty Inside.