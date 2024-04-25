Them: The Scare Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Them: The Scare Season 2 stars Deborah Ayorinde in the main role. The first season was released on April 9, 2021, and after three years, the second season is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Them: The Scare season 2?

The thriller drama, which is based on a horror anthology, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared a few posters of the film a week ago with the caption, "Your first look at Them: The Scare. Season 2 coming on April 25."

Plot

Deborah Ayorinde returns for the second season as LAPD detective Dawn Reeve. The series, set in 1991, follows a homicide detective who is assigned to solve a bizarre murder case. As she uncovers more about the case, she becomes entangled in a web of supernatural occurrences. The trailer teases these elements, with Dawn experiencing a chilling nightmare and feeling the presence of a malevolent force.

It's becomes much challenging to find any lead as Dawn struggles with her inner demons. The question is, will she be able to overcome her struggles and solve the murder mystery, or will she be consumed by it and end up taking her own life? The makers of the series are hoping for a better response this season after receiving mixed feedback from the audience..

Cast

Along with Deborah as Dawn, the series also features Pam Grier as Athena, Joshua J Williams as Kelvin Reeve, Luke James as Edmund Gaines, Jeremy Bobb as Detective Ronald McKinney, Wayne Knight as Lieutenant Schiff, Charles Brice as Reggie Marks, Carlito Olivero as Joaquin Diaz and Iman Shumpert as Corey.

Production

Them: The Scare Season 2 is produced by Dominic Orlando and Michael Nelson Little Marvin with David Matthews, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, Lena Waithe, Don Kurt, Nelson Cragg, and Larysa Kondracki under Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Odd Man Out, Hilman Grad.