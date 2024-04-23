 Deliver Me OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast
Deliver Me OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Deliver Me is a Swedish drama based on Malin Persson's novel of the same name.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
Deliver Me stars Billy and Olle in the main role. The upcoming series is set to release on the OTT platform in April 2024.

Where to watch Deliver Me?

Deliver Me will be released on April 24, 2024, on Netflix, a streaming giant.

Plot

The trailer begins with a scene of a young boy lying on the floor, bleeding from a gunshot wound. His best friend stands behind him, holding a gun and looking frightened. The police arrive on the scene and take the injured boy to the hospital. Meanwhile, they question another boy to see if he has any information about the shooting. The trailer ends without revealing what really happened or why the best friend would shoot the victim, leaving viewers in suspense.

Cast and production of Deliver Me

The series cast includes Olle Strand as Dogge, Mahmut Suvakci as Sudden, Ardalan Esmaii as Farid, Henrik Norlen as Teo, Yusra Warsama Leila, Ane Dahl Tor Jill, Solomon Nijje as Mehdi, Yasir Hassan as Billy and Abdirahman Mohamed Tusse.

It is directed by Anna Zackrrison and written by Alex Haridi. It is produced by Sofia Lindberg, Fatima Varhos, and Sofia Lindberg. The series also tries to show how society plays its part when a child commits a crime and what makes a child commit a crime.

