Dream Scenario OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicolas Cage's Fantasy Film

Dream Scenario OTT Release | Canva

Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage in the lead role, is all set to stream on an OTT platform from April 19, 2024.

Where to watch Dream Scenario?

According to the reports, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate.

Plot

The story of the film revolves around the story of Paul Matthews, a man who acquires an extraordinary power. He gains popularity when people start seeing him in their dreams. As more and more people become aware of his existence, Paul's fame grows. Wherever he goes, people follow him, record videos of him and share them on social media. Everything seems to be going well for Paul and he becomes a sensation, like a star but the story takes an unexpected turn when Paul's night transforms into a nightmare, and his joy turns into despair.

It remains to be seen what actions Paul will take to overcome the situation.

Cast

The film stars Nicolas Cage as Paul Matthews, Julianne Nicholson as Janet Matthews, Lily Bird as Sophie Matthews, Kate Berlant as Mary, Dylan Baker as Richard, Dylan Gelula as Molly, Tim Meadows as Brett, Michael Cera as Trent, Jessica Clement as Hannah Matthews, David Klein as Andy, Lily Gao as Realtor, Noah Centineo as Dylan, Nicholas Braun as Brian Berg, Amber Midthunder as Haley, among others.

About Dream Scenario

Dream Scenario is produced by Lars Knudsen, Nicolas Cage, Jacob Jaffke, Tyler Campellone and Ari Aster under A24, Saturn Films and Square Peg. The cinematography is done by Benjamin Loeb and edited by Kristoffer Borgli.