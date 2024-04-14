Dune 2 OTT Release Date: Where & Where To Watch Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya's Film

Dune 2 OTT Release Date | Canva

Dune: Part Two stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson in the leading roles. The film was released in theatres on March 1, 2024 and is now ready to premiere on OTT platform in April 2024.

Release date and platform of Dune 2

Dune: Part Two was a successful run in theatres and received a fantastic response from the audience. According to reports, the highly anticipated film will release on April 16 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and HBO Max.

However, fans of Dune need to rent or buy the film to watch it on DVD player.

Plot

Dune: Part Two is the sequel to the movie Dune. The story follows a boy named Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, who is blessed with gifts from God and has the ability to see the future.

As his family faces danger on the planet Caladan, Paul decides to move them to a safer place. However, in order to save his family, he must travel to a very dangerous place called Arrakis - a world of desert. Even on Arrakis, Paul is still not safe as his enemies continuously try to find and kill him and his family.

Nevertheless, Paul has more things to fight for; he must overcome his fears and confront the most deadly creature on the planet, "spice." In the second part of the movie, Paul is on a journey to discover who he is and Paul falls in love with Chani, played by Zendaya.

As soon as he discovers his true potential, Paul overcomes his fears, defeats the evil forces and becomes the ruler of the planet.

Dune: Part 2 cast

Dune ensemble's talented cast, which includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellar Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux and Charlotte Rampling are among other prominent roles.

About Dune part 2

The action-thriller is based on the novel by Jon Spaihts, of the same name. It is produced by Mary Parent, Dennis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, Patrick McCormick and Cale Boyter under Legendary Pictures. The cinematography is handled by Greig Fraser. Joe Walker edited the film and the movie was made under the budget of $190 million and had a box office collection of $367 million worldwide.

Hans Zimmer | Canva

About Hans Zimmer

Academy Award Winner Hans Zimmer composed the music for Dune. He is a German film score composer and music producer who has won two Oscars and was named one of the Top 100 Living Geniuses, reported by The Telegraph in 2007. He is known for his works in movies like The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Man of Steel and many more.