The Tourist Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jamie Dornan's Film

The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan in the lead role.

Where to watch The Tourist Season 2?

The series will premiere on April 26, 2024. Indian fans can watch the series on Lionsgate. The streaming platform shared a video on X and wrote, "Get ready to dive into the excitement of The Tourist Season 2! It's finally here, so don't miss out on the latest season. Head over and start watching now! #thetouristseason2 #thriller #lionsgateplay."

Plot

The series follows the story of Jamie Dornan, who loses his memory after a car accident. After waking up in a hospital, he finds out about the injuries. He struggles to put the pieces of his past together and eventually discovers a woman who can help him regain his identity.

Will he be successful in this endeavour? What happens after he recovers his memory? The trailer doesn't reveal any hints, adding more suspense to the story.

Cast in The Tourist season 2

The Tourist season 2 features Jamie Dornan, who is best known for his role as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey.

Apart from him, Danielle Macdonald, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Genevieve Lemon, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Shalom Brune-Franklin also feature in the series.

About The Tourist season 2

The series is written by Jack Williams and Harry Williams. It is produced by Lisa Scott with executive producers- Chris Sweeney, Tommy Bulfin, Andrew Benson, Christopher Aird and Jack Williams under Two Brothers Pictures, All3Media, South Australian Film Corporation, ZDF and Highview Productions.