See You In Another Life OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

See You In Another Life stars Roberto Gutiérrez in the lead role. The crime series is set to release on OTT in April 2024.

Where to watch See You In Another Life?

The series premiered on March 4, 2024, at the 27th Malaga Film Festival. The thriller-drama will stream from April 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot of See You In Another Life

The drama is centered on a child who gets involved in terrorist activities. Its storyline follows the tragic events of the 2004 train bombing, where a 16-year-old boy was abducted by terrorists and compelled to work with them. In 2007, during a criminal trial, he discloses his darkest secret.

In the trailer, a voice in the background can be heard saying, "I don't regret what I did, see you in this life or another." It ends with a voice saying, "A lot of people died who shouldn't have but if you need money what can you do?"

Lo de Pol López en Nos vemos en otra vida no es ni medio normal. He visto muy pocas interpretaciones a ese nivel. Espero que le lluevan los premios



Lo bueno es que el resto de elementos de la serie están a la alturapic.twitter.com/OgAGYAyijO — Rober Álvarez (@roberalvarezp) April 13, 2024

Cast and production of See You In Another Life

The cast of See You In Another Life includes Roberto Gutiérrez as a teenage boy, Pol López as Emilio Trashorras, Jaime Zataraín as Manuel Jabois, Mourad Ouani as El Chino, Tamara Casellas as Baby's mother, Quim Ávila, among others.

It is created by Alberto Sánchez-Cabezudo and Jorge Sánchez-Cabezudo and directed by Jorge Sánchez-Cabezudo. See You In Another Life comprises of six episodes and is made under Kubik Films. The Music is composed by Abel Fernandez and Olivier Arson.