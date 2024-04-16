The Book Of Clarence OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform

Canva

LaKeith Stanfield is playing the lead role in The Book of Clarence. It had a world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023 and released in theatres on January 12, 2024. Now, the film is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Book of Clarence?

The Book of Clarence is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. The action-drama received mixed response from the critics and the audiences after its theatrical release.

Plot

The story of the film is set in 33 AD and revolves around a young man named Clarence. He aspires to provide a better life for himself and his family, but his habit of intoxication leads him into debt.

Clarence owes a significant amount of money to Jedediah the Terrible and he falls in love with Jedediah's sister. During an era when Jesus's teachings were spreading everywhere, he decides to become the 'messiah' of the people. The trailer shows Clarence performing fake miracles to gain people's trust and belief.

Doing the business of messiah in biblical era, he realised and experience something that he never experienced before.

Cast

The movie characters include a talented cast with LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence, Omar Sy as Barabbas, Caleb McLaughlin as Dirty Zeke, Teyana Taylor as Mary Magdalene, RJ Cyler as Elijah, Alfre Woodard as Virgin Mary, James McAvoy who is well-known for his role in X-Men playing the role of Pontius Pilate.

Benedict Cumberbatch who is famous for his role as Doctor Strange playing the role of Benjamin, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Amina, Nicholas Pinnock as Jesus, David Oyelowo as John the Baptist, Brian Bovell as Joseph and Chase Dillon as Cabbage, among others.

About The Book of Clarence

The Book of Clarence is produced by Jeymes Samuel with Tendo Nagenda, James Lassiter and Jay-Z under the banner of Kilburn Lane and Legendary Pictures. The cinematography is done by Rob Hardy and edited by Tom Eagles. The film was made under a budget of $ 40 million and had a box collection of $6.1 million.