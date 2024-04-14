Chief Detective 1958 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Chief Detective 1958 OTT Release | Canva

Chief Detective 1958 stars Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi and Choi Woo-sung in the lead role. The series is a sequel to the 1970s famous Korean drama Chief Inspector.

The upcoming series will soon release on OTT in April, 2024.

Where to watch Chief Detective 1958?

Chief Detective 1958 is set to release on April 19, 2024. You can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar. According to the reports, the series will air each episodes on Friday and Saturday at 21:50 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 6:20 pm (IST). Chief Detective 1958 will also air on the local channel MBC TV in South Korea.

Plot

The film centres around Park Young-han, a detective who solves various mystery cases. The trailer shows him teaming up with his three colleagues. Together, they solve difficult crime cases and catch thieves.

Cast

The series cast includes Lee Je-hoon as Park Young-han, Seo Eun-soo as Lee Hye-joo, Yoon Hyun-soo, Choi Woo-sung and Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Deok-moon, Song Wook-kyung as Byun Dae-sik, Nam Hyun-woo as Oh Ji-seop, Jo Han-jun as Hwang Soo-man, Ryu Yeon-seok as Song Jae-deok, Yoon Woo as Kim Sun-kyung and Lee Suk-hyeong as Jung Kook-jin are among others. Actor Choi Bool-am has special appreance in the series.

About Chief Detective 1958

Park Jae-beom created the action drama, which is produced by Ahn Eun-mi, Kim Ji-ha, and Yoon Hong-mi with executive producers Bang Ok-kyung and Yoon Seok-dong under Barunson Studio.