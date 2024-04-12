 Queen Of Tears Update: Fans Can Directly Interact With Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won In Special Segment - Details Inside
Sachin TUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
The makers of the superhit South Korean drama Queen of Tears have confirmed that a two-episode extended version of the show will be released for the fans, through which the lead stars, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, will interact with the ardent followers of the show.

Queen of Tears has been topping all charts and breaking viewership records ever since it premiered and now, owing to the popularity of the show, the makers have decided to present the fans with a special treat.

According to reports, a special two-part broadcast has been planned for fans which will include an 'Ask Me Anything' segment as well, through which the actors will directly interact with the people.

Apart from Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, the special segment will also see Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin engaging with the fans.

The special segment will be aired on May 4 and 5, a week after the season finale. During the episode, the stars will also be seen reading out comments dropped on their posts by fans.

About Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo and Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In, and the two play a married couple on the verge of divorce. While Hyun Woo plans to divorce the chaebol princess Hae in, fate has a different plan for them and they find out that the latter has been diagnosed with cancer.

Following the diagnosis, Hyun Woo and Hae In get closer as the former takes care of the latter while also dealing with a major professional crisis. The two reevaluate their marriage and relationship and their emotions get reignited as they stand by each other through the testing times.

The K-drama airs on Netflix for Indian fans and it has emerged to be one of the most watched shows on the streaming giant.

