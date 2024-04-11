Queen Of Tears Episode 11: All About Premiere Date, Timing, Upcoming Twists & More

Queen Of Tears Episode 11 | Canva

Queen of Tears features talented actors Kim Soo-Hyun as Baek Hyun-woo and Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in the lead roles. The series has already released 10 episodes and now it is set to release episode 11 on Netflix this week.

The show releases it episodes on the local channel tvN in South Korea.

Where to watch Queen of Tears Episode 11 in India?

The much loved Korean drama Queen of Tears will release its 11th episode on April 13. The series consists of 16 episodes and is released on Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 pm in India.

Plot

The comedy-drama depicts the tale of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in. Baek Hyun Woo plays the role of the legal director of Queens Group and Hong Hae-in the CEO of Queens Department Store. Both of them fall in love with each other and get married, however, after three years of marriage, love between them fades away and they decide to divorce. However, as Hae-in is diagnosed with a brain tumour, Hyun Woo gets concerned and their true feelings for each other resurface all over again.

What to expect in Episode 11?

In the 10th episode of Queen of Tears, Hae-in revealed the truth about Eun Seong, who was blackmailing her. Additionally, she referred to Hyun Woo as her husband, even after their divorce, which gave their fans hope that their relationship is moving in a positive direction.

The preview for Episode 11 suggests that the distance between the couple is getting lesser, leading to the start of something that will be unveiled in the upcoming episode.