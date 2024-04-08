Queen Of Tears Episode 10 Recap: Baek Hyun Woo & Hong Hae In Hit Back At Yoon Eun Sung, Latter Makes Shocking Announcement

The latest episode of Queen Of Tears ended on a major cliffhanger note as Baek Hyun Woo, played by Kim Soo-hyun, and Hong Hai In, essayed by Kim Ji-won, finally play their cards and turn the tables against Yoon Eun Sung (Park Sung Hoon). And while at it, the lead couple also fully realised their love and concern for each other, hinting at some sweet and emotional moments between in the two in the upcoming episodes.

The episode began with Hae In worrying about Hyun Woo and letting her guard down to take care of her (ex?) husband. Moved by her care and concern, Hyun Woo gets further determined to protect her at all costs and get back everything that was taken away from her treacherously.

i'm so obsessed with this scene. the amount of times im repeating this is so unhealthy#QueenOfTears #QueenOfTearsEp10 pic.twitter.com/gb6AxPXLWI — ً (@soohyawn) April 7, 2024

On the other hand, Eun Sung presents Hae In with a marriage proposal and offers her her position back at the Queens Group, and while she accepts it at first, her ulterior motive gets unveiled at the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Hyun Woo's mother overhears about Hae In's cancer and gets heartbroken when she confronts her son about it and finds out that he had initially decided to not divorce her and was waiting for her to die all for the sake of her money and assets. But Hyun Woo breaks down and tells his mom about his change of heart and asks her to protect Hae In in his absence.

As the episode ends, Eun Sung organises a mega press conference with Hae In by his side to announce her return in the Queens Group and their marriage, but that is when the chaebol princess plays her final card and declares in front of the media that Eun Sung threatened her with dire consequences if she did not agree to get back in the company. And while at it, she also finally announces in front of the whole world that her days were numbered and that she was about to die soon.

As seen in the epilogue, a drunken love confession by Hyun Woo further stirs things up between the couple and fans cannot wait to watch what's in store for them in the next episode.

kim soohyun confession scenes are always giving like every character does it differently..its how he slipped from cute to emotional real quick with tears whelping around his eyes best actor!#QueenofTearsEp10 #QueenofTears pic.twitter.com/6Z4Zok2q2Q — ⋆ (@kshingx) April 7, 2024

In the upcoming episodes, Hae In's health will seem to worsen and with her entire family now privy to her health condition, they will be by her side, uncertain about what is yet to come. The audience will also get to see a love confession by Hae In and some heart-wrenching moments between her and Hyun Woo.

The next episode of Queen of Tears is set to stream on Netflix for Indian fans on April 13, Saturday.