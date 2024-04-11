Loving Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey? These 5 thrilling K-dramas should be on your watchlist

Where to watch Netflix: Manasi Y Mastakar

If you're captivated by the gripping blend of alien invasion, suspense and supernatural elements in the latest Netflix K-drama Parasyte: The Grey, then you are in for a thrilling ride with these monster-themed series. From monstrous creatures that challenge humanity's existence to alien entities invading the Earth, these dramas promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. So, if you are seeking to immerse yourself in the eerie and the extraordinary, here are some monster-themed Korean dramas that are sure to leave you craving for more.

Where to watch Netflix: Gyeongseong Creature

Headlined by Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, this captivating K-drama transports you to Gyeongseong in 1945, during the Japanese invasion of Korea. Jang Tae-sang (Seo-joon) is a wealthy owner of a famous pawn shop and also one of the most well-connected residents of Gyeongseong making him a valuable informant. His life takes a dangerous turn when the father-daughter duo Yoon Chae-ok (So-hee) and Yoon Jung-won (Jo Han-chul) come to Gyeongseong looking for someone.

The trio team up and their investigation leads them to Ongseong Hospital, where the Japanese are conducting biological experiments on humans. And, all hell breaks loose when a monstrous creature, a result of their experiment, escapes captivity. The slow-paced thriller keeps you on the edge and leaves you waiting for the next scene. The monster and its connection with Chae-ok, against the backdrop of a rebellion, adds to the drama.

Where to watch: Netflix: Sweet Home

The first season revolves around Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) and the residents of a run-down apartment building. When unexpected alien monsters invade their building, the residents team up to fight for their survival, while the city grapples with the out-worldly threat. At the heart of the fight is Hyun-su, who later becomes infected but emerges as a key to fight the aliens. With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and character development, the K-drama offers a thrilling viewing experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Where to watch: Netflix Hellbound

This is a riveting addition to the world of monster-themed Korean dramas, tailor-made for fans of Sweet Home and Parasyte. Set in a world where supernatural beings, known as demons, appear to condemn people to hell, the series follows a group of individuals grappling with the terrifying reality of these alien creatures. As the world descends into chaos, a charismatic religious leader emerges, offering answers and salvation to those haunted by the looming threat of damnation. With its spine-chilling premise, gripping narrative, twists, and unexpected revelations, the K-dramas transports you to the captivating world of Hellbound.

Where to watch: Netflix Duty AfterSchool

If you are looking for some light-hearted monster-themed drama, this one offers the perfect blend of adventure and humour. The plot revolves around a group of high school students who are enlisted to help the military to fight an alien invasion. As the students join the adults in a dangerous mission, the plot takes an action-packed turn as the fight to protect Earth rages on.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten Search

Yong Dong-jin (Jang Dong-yoon), a dog handler, is about to complete his military enlistment and excited to go home. However, he is held back and assigned to a special search party to investigate the mysterious disappearances and deaths in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The DMZ, a heavily fortified border separating North and South Korea, serves as the backdrop for the intense and suspenseful plot.

The series follows the members of the search party, including soldiers and civilians, as they navigate the dangerous and secretive environment of the DMZ to solve the mysteries surrounding the disappearances. As they delve deeper into the unknown, they encounter various challenges, including hidden agendas, dangerous wildlife, and the looming threat of monsters.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten