Wonka OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Timothee Chalamet's Film? |

Timothee Chalamet-starrer Wonka released in cinemas on December 8, 2023. The film won the hearts of audiences and critics. After its theatrical release, the movie also received a nomination in the BAFTA Awards.

Release date and platform of Wonka

The musical film will release on OTT on May 3, 2024. According to the reports, in India, it will stream on Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime Video. However, on Prime, it is only available to watch on rent for Rs 499. Whereas in other countries fans can watch the film on Max.

Plot

The movie follows the story of Willy Wonka, a man who dreams of being the best chocolate seller. However, he soon finds himself caught in a web of evil people and it remains to be seen how he will overcome this obstacle and achieve his goals. The trailer hints at a thrilling and suspenseful journey as Willy Wonka fights to fulfill his dreams.

Cast of Wonka

Along with the talented Timothee Chalamet, it also features Calah Lane as Noodle, Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Gerald, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins as Mrs Wonka, Jinm Carter as Abacus Crunch, Rowan Atkinson as father Julius, Natasha Rothwell as Piper Benz, Hugh Grant as Lofty, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis as Bleacher, Simon Farnaby as Basil, Sophie Winkleman as the countless, Murray McArthur as a ship captain, Paul G Raymond as a map seller, Phil Wang as Colin, with others.

About Wonka

It is produced by Warner Bros, David Heyman, Luke Kelly and Alexandra Derbyshire under Village Roadshow Pictures, Domain Entertainment, Heyday Films and The Ronald Dahl Story Company.

Chung Chung-hoon did the cinematography and Mark Everson did the editing. The film was made under $125 million and collected $632.3 million at the box office.

About Timothee Chalamet

Actor Timothee Chalamet, renowned for his charm and acting prowess, left a memorable mark with his role as Paul Atreides in Dune. This American actor's performance has not only won hearts but also earned him an Academy Award nomination.