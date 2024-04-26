Kung Fu Panda 4 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | Still from Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer

Kung Fu Panda 4 is a sequel to the original film which is considered one of the best animation films in terms of story and narration. The comedy drama is already streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Kung Fu Panda 4?

The film is currently streaming on Book My Show Stream. The streaming platform shared a poster of the film on social media and wrote, "Mark your calendars! The beloved Po is back in action on April 26th on BookMyShow Stream! 🐼Pre-Book #KungFuPanda4 on #BookMyShowStream now!"

Plot

The story is about a lazy Panda named Po who aspires to become a Kung Fu master. He decides to learn martial arts when a snow leopard threatens to destroy his home. While learning, he discovers his hidden potential and much more.

In the fourth installment of the film, Po has already become the Kung Fu Panda. However, in this part, he embarks on a journey to become a spiritual master to protect the valley of Peace.

Cast of Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda features a talented cast, including Jack Black as Po, Viola Davis as The Chameleon, Awkwafina as Zhen, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, Ian McShane as Tai Lung, James Hong as Mr Ping, Ke Huy Quan as Han, and Ronny Chieng as Captain Fish.

About Kung Fu Panda 4

The film is written by Jonathan Aibel, Darren Lemke and Glenn Berger and edited by Christophers Knights. The cinematography is done by Joshua Gunther, and the music is composed by Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro. It is produced by Rebecca Huntey under DreamWorks Animation.