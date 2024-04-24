The Beekeeper OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jason Statham's Film |

The Beekeeper stars Jason Statham in the lead role. It was released in theatres on January 12, 2024 and got an outstanding response from audiences and critics. The film also had a good run at the box office.

Where to watch The Beekeeper?

The action drama will be released digitally on April 26, 2024. If you have missed watching it in theatres, then you can watch the film on Lionsgate Play.

Plot

The story is about a man named Adam Clay. In the trailer, it is revealed that he lives in a woman's house named Eloise Parker as a tenant. She died after being robbed of $2 million. The police arrested Adam as a suspect but later realised that it was not a murder but a suicide.

Therefore, they let him go. The police officer investigating the case is the daughter of the deceased woman, who wants to take revenge but is unable to find the real killer.

Adam decided to take action to uncover the truth about how the woman died. To do so, he contacts a mysterious group called the Beekeepers.

Cast of The Beekeepers

The film features Jadon Statham, who plays the role of Adam Clay, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Agent Verona Parker, David Witts as Mickey Garnett, Minnie Driver as Director Janet Harward, Bobby Naderi as Agent Matt Wiley, Josh Hutcherson as Derek Danforth, Michael Epp as Pettis, Jeremy Irons as Wallace Westwyld, Phylicia Rashad as Eloise Parker, Enzo Cilenti as Rico Anzalone, Jemma Redgrave as President Danforth and Taylor James as Lazarus, among others.

Production of The Beekeeper

The film is produced by Bill Block, Jason Statham, Kurt Wimmer, Chris Long and David Ayer under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Miramax, Punch Palace Productions and Cedar Park Entertainment.