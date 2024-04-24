Goodbye Earth OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Ahn Eun-jin and Yoo Ah-in's Goodbye Earth is written by Jung Sung-joo and directed by Kim Jin-min. It will soon stream on an OTT platform. The science fiction series is based Kotaro Isaka's novel Shumatsu No Furu.

Release date and platform of Goodbye Earth

Netflix will release the thriller drama on April 26, 2024. The streaming giant shared a few pictures from the series on social media and wrote, "It's no longer about survival. It's about keeping their humanity alive. #GoodbyeEarth tells the story of individuals in the days leading up to an asteroid impact. Coming this Friday, April 26. Only on #Netflix."

Plot

The series revolves around people's life in South Korea after the government of the nation said that Asteroid Dina will collide with Earth in 200 days. In the trailer, a unknown voice says, "According to NASA, the Korean Peninsula, unfortunately, will be the impact location."

Cast of Goodbye Earth

Along with Ahn Eun-jin as Jin Se-kyung and Yoo Ah-in as Yoon Sang-jae, the series features Jeon Sung-woo as Woo Seong-jae, Kim Kang-hoon and Kim Yoon-hye as Kang In-ah in the prominent roles. The series consists of 12 episodes which is produced by IMTV production house.

The makers have released the trailer in Korean, English and Hindi. It is possible that the series will also be released in Hindi and English.

About Kotaro Isaka

Kotaro Isaka is a Japanese novelist who is popular for his writing style. He has written various popular manga series and novels such as Hitman, Maria Beetle, Bullet Train and many more. Many filmmakers have adapted his novels.