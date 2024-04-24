 Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
The superhero fiction series is another pack of DC's animation produced by Warner Bros

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths, Part Two OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two features several superheroes from the DC multiverse. It is a sequel to the original Justice League animation series, which is already streaming on OTT. The first part of the series was released in January 2023.

Where to watch Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two 

The immensely popular Justice League animation series has already released the second part of the Infinite Crisis and is currently streaming on iTunes. 

Plot

Justice League means a group of people who do justice. It consists of all the superheroes of the Detective Comics (DC) universe. However, the league is headed by Batman, who is also known as Knight of Dark. In the first part of the series, an inevitable creature aims to destroy the earth and its protectors. 

Cast and production

The series cast includes voice artists such as Jensen Ackles, who plays Batman. Darren Crisis plays the role of Superman, Stana Katic plays Wonder Woman and Jonathan Adams is seen as Monitor. It is produced by Jim Kreig, Kimberly S Moreau, Sam Register and Michael E Uslan.

