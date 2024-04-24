Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths, Part Two OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | Still image from Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths, Part Two trailer

Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two features several superheroes from the DC multiverse. It is a sequel to the original Justice League animation series, which is already streaming on OTT. The first part of the series was released in January 2023.

Where to watch Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two

The immensely popular Justice League animation series has already released the second part of the Infinite Crisis and is currently streaming on iTunes.

Plot

Justice League means a group of people who do justice. It consists of all the superheroes of the Detective Comics (DC) universe. However, the league is headed by Batman, who is also known as Knight of Dark. In the first part of the series, an inevitable creature aims to destroy the earth and its protectors.

To stop the apocalypse from happening, a mysterious figure gathers a squad of superheroes to protect the blue planet by stopping the inevitable creature. The league consist of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Lantern and many more. In the second part, the monitor ensembles heroes from the multi universes to destroy the world of all demons who threaten to destroy the blue planet.

Help is on the way. Own #JLCrisis PART TWO Today! pic.twitter.com/Kiush0iyh3 — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) April 23, 2024

Cast and production

The series cast includes voice artists such as Jensen Ackles, who plays Batman. Darren Crisis plays the role of Superman, Stana Katic plays Wonder Woman and Jonathan Adams is seen as Monitor. It is produced by Jim Kreig, Kimberly S Moreau, Sam Register and Michael E Uslan.