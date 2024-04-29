 Nag Ashwin REACTS To Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's Comparison To Zendaya's Dune: 'It's Because Of The Sand' (VIDEO)
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD is slated to release in June 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2024. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, it is slated to release in June 2024. A few days ago, a new poster of Kalki 2989 AD was released and soon after, netizens compared it to the Hollywood film, Dune, which featured Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in the lead.

Talking about it at the VFX Summit in Hyderabad, Nag said, "It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune."

Check out the video:

Earlier, Nag revealed that Kalki 2898 AD is connected with the Mahabharata. “Our film starts in the Mahabharata and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a Blade Runner," he added.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on May 9, but was postponed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

