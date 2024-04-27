Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens Call Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's NEW Poster 'Desi Version Of Dune'

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on May 9; however, it will now release on June 27, 2024.

On Saturday, April 27, the makers shared the news on social media and also unveiled a new poster featuring Deepika, Prabhas and Amitabh.

"All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒," wrote Bachchan.

Check it out:

While the film's poster was lauded by the fans, people on social media also noted that the film is highly reminiscent of the Hollywood film Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

A user commented, "Why this poster looks like dunes." While another said, "Why this poster looks like Dune + Star wars." A third user wrote, "Dune se poster copy kar liya aur socha kisi ko kya hi pata chalega."

A few days ago, the makers shared a new teaser to reveal the character played by Amitabh Bachchan. He will play the role of Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya.

Kalki 2898 AD also features a star-studded cast, including Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It is inspired by Hindu mythology. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.