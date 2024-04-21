Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Intense As Ashwatthama In FIRST Look, Fans Say 'Blockbuster Loading' (VIDEO)

Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, is one of the most-anticipated movies of this year. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

On Sunday, April 21, the makers unveiled the first look of Amitabh's character exclusively during the KKR Vs RCB match. The actor will be playing the character of Ashwatthama.

Check out the video:

In the video, Amitabh is seen dressed in earthy tones and praying to a Shiva linga. A child’s voice is heard asking him, “Can you not die? Are you divine? Who are you?”

Amitabh's voice can be heard saying, “Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama."

Soon after Bachchan's look was dropped online, fans expressed excitement and already declared the film as a 'blockbuster.'

Read Also Kalki 2898 AD Makers To Take Legal Action Against VFX Company For Leaking Prabhas' Photos

Earlier, on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account and wrote, “T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence...” he said.

The movie marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 A.D. is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20, 2024.