Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film To Have A Mahabharat Connection, Reveals Nag Ashwin

Actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are now gearing up for one of the most-anticipated films of the year -- Kalki 2898 AD, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens in May 9 this year. And while fans are eagerly waiting for the film, director Nag Ashwin has now dropped some major hints about the what the story of the magnum opus will be.

During an event in Gurugram, Ashwin revealed that the timeline of Kalki 2898 AD will begin with the story of the Indian epic Mahabharat, and it will end in the year 2898 AD, thus the name.

The story of the film, according to Ashwin, spans over 6000 years. "We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner," he added.

Ashwin further explained, "6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed."

A few months ago, the makers had unveiled the first promo of Kalki 2898 AD, which gave the audience a glimpse into the characters of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. While not much was revealed in the promo, from the looks of it, the film seemed to be based on the story of a post-apocalyptic world.

The film has been extensively shot in Hyderabad over a span of almost two years, and it is finally slated for a May release now. Besides Prabhas, Deepika and Big B, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Dulquer Salmaan in key roles.