Kalki 2898 AD Makers To Take Legal Action Against VFX Company For Leaking Prabhas' Photos

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which was earlier titled Project K, is all set to hit the silver screens in 2024. The film is mounted on a massive budget and the makers are doing everything in their might to keep the plot under wraps.

But despite the efforts, the makers could not save the film from falling prey to leaks. A crucial portion of the film, including Prabhas' look in it, was leaked online by a member of the VFX company which has been assigned the post-production work of Kalki 2898 AD.

The leak did not go down well with the makers and they have now filed a lawsuit against the VFX company.

Kalki 2898 AD file case against VFX company

As per reports, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have lodged a legal case against the VFX company and they have also demanded a hefty compensation.

The leaked photos have upset the makers as the incident can result in a huge loss for the big-budget film. Everything about the film has been kept heavily under wraps so far, and this is the first time that a major chunk of the plot has been leaked.

Reports stated that the employee who leaked the photos in the first place has been fired by the VFX company. But despite that, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD have decided to take the legal route against them.

The makers are yet to release an official statement about the same.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was dropped by the makers in July this year, and it gave a glimpse of what looked like a post-apocalyptic world.

The promo gave a glimpse of Prabhas, who flaunted a never-seen-before avatar. It also starred Deepika Padukone, and had a blink-and-miss appearance of Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is also set to feature Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan and Kamal Haasan in key roles.