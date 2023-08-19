Prabhas To Undergo Knee Surgery After Wrapping Up Kalki 2898 AD |

Superstar Prabhas who is currently busy shooting the upcoming sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD will reportedly undergo knee surgery after complaining of persistent pain. He will take a break after wrapping up the film which also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, to focus on his health.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Prabhas will also be seen in Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 28, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is helmed by the KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Besides that, Prabhas also has Maruthi's Raja Deluxe and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Spirit will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali pictures and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Sharing the news, Prabhas said in a statement, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on Spirit as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)